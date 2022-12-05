Dr. Khatod has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monti Khatod, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Monti Khatod, MD
Dr. Monti Khatod, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Khatod works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Khatod's Office Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Tualatin Medical Office6041 Cadillac Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Directions (833) 574-2273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khatod?
To state that Dr. Khatod is an excellent surgeon is where complementary commentary begins. He has a manner about him which “invites” the patient to be a part of a team effort; where the patient’s role is just as critical, and valued, to the success of the procedure as is the members of his surgical team. Additionally, from day one of the initial consultation straight through to the post-surgery follow-up, Dr. Khatod kept me well informed of what to expect from him and from his team; kept his office open to answer any sort of questions and concerns I may have had; and addressed my questions in a language that I could understand; always having full appreciation and compassion for my position, not only as a patient but also as someone who is not at all versed in medical terminology the character of his “bedside manners’ surpassing the execution of his overall superior surgical procedure.
About Dr. Monti Khatod, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1487702312
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khatod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khatod works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khatod. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khatod.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khatod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khatod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.