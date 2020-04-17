Overview of Dr. Moussa Sissoko, MD

Dr. Moussa Sissoko, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.



Dr. Sissoko works at Katmai Oncology Group in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Anemia and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.