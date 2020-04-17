Dr. Moussa Sissoko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sissoko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moussa Sissoko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Moussa Sissoko, MD
Dr. Moussa Sissoko, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Sissoko works at
Dr. Sissoko's Office Locations
-
1
Katmai Oncology Group3851 Piper St Ste U340, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 331-3232
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sissoko?
Great doctor to work with. Very responsive and very personal. It has helped us plenty of times on difficult situations, even after hours.
About Dr. Moussa Sissoko, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1669679809
Education & Certifications
- CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sissoko has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sissoko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sissoko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sissoko works at
Dr. Sissoko has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Anemia and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sissoko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sissoko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sissoko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sissoko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sissoko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.