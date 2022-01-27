Dr. Mudasser Javed, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mudasser Javed, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mudasser Javed, DPM
Dr. Mudasser Javed, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Setauket, NY.
Dr. Javed works at
Dr. Javed's Office Locations
St. Charles Orthopedics - East Setauket6 Technology Dr Ste 100, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 689-6698Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Gsh1000 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 376-4163
St. Charles Hospital200 Belle Terre Rd, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 689-6698
Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists Pllc500 Commack Rd Unit 150B, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 689-6698
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Personable, knowledgeable. Fantastic job diagnosing and treating my problem.
About Dr. Mudasser Javed, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1205287893
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Javed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Javed accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Javed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Javed works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Javed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Javed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Javed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.