Dr. Muhammad Memon, MD

Gastroenterology
3.1 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Muhammad Memon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.

Dr. Memon works at Methodist Digestive Health Specialists in Mansfield, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Digestive Health Specialists
    2800 E Broad St Ste 304, Mansfield, TX 76063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 477-5500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Mansfield Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 16, 2021
    I am an anxious patient due to being ill for 4 months. Dr Memon is the only doctor who really wanted to know the details of how all this started. That fact alone made me realize I can trust him. His staff is extremely kind, patient, and understanding. I am putting all my faith into him helping me get better. I read other reviews for him about long wait times. I did not have to wait very long at all. My upper GI and colonoscopy are scheduled for tomorrow. Hopefully Dr Memon’s experience will guide him to find the missing answers to my medical puzzle.
    Mansfield teacher — Sep 16, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Muhammad Memon, MD
    About Dr. Muhammad Memon, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English, Urdu
    • 1780691923
    Education & Certifications

    • Pitt Canc Institute
    • Oakwood Hospital
    • Brooklyn Hospital Center
    • Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Muhammad Memon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Memon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Memon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Memon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Memon works at Methodist Digestive Health Specialists in Mansfield, TX. View the full address on Dr. Memon’s profile.

    Dr. Memon has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Memon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Memon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Memon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Memon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Memon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

