See All Pain Medicine Doctors in West Chester, OH
Dr. Muhammad Munir, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Muhammad Munir, MD

Pain Medicine
4.0 (45)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Muhammad Munir, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital.

Dr. Munir works at SOUTHWEST OHIO PAIN INSTITUTE in West Chester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Fibromyalgia and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Abdul Shahid, MD
Dr. Abdul Shahid, MD
4.6 (541)
View Profile
Dr. Nikesh Batra, MD
Dr. Nikesh Batra, MD
4.5 (91)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Ohio Pain Instittute
    7760 Discovery Dr Ste D, West Chester, OH 45069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 860-0371

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UC Health West Chester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Fibromyalgia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Fibromyalgia
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Munir?

    Aug 24, 2021
    Dr. Munir is highly professional doctor, I have tried multiple doctors for my hip pain, no one knew the cause of the pain and the right treatment . From the first visit I noticed the results, it’s tremendous Thank you Dr. Munir for everything you did for me
    Jamal — Aug 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Muhammad Munir, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Muhammad Munir, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Munir to family and friends

    Dr. Munir's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Munir

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Muhammad Munir, MD.

    About Dr. Muhammad Munir, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134136526
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • King Edward Medical University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Munir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Munir works at SOUTHWEST OHIO PAIN INSTITUTE in West Chester, OH. View the full address on Dr. Munir’s profile.

    Dr. Munir has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Fibromyalgia and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Munir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Muhammad Munir, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.