Dr. Muhammad Saleem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Muhammad Saleem, MD
Dr. Muhammad Saleem, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Saleem's Office Locations
Central Pediatrics1128 Kelton Ave, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 290-5533
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr Saleem, we've been coming to see him since our oldest (13) was born. His staff lately leaves something to be desired. 30+ minute delay past our appointment time with no notice or apology is disrespectful. Dr Saleem is worth the trouble of dealing with his less than stellar front desk worker, but I wish he'd get a team that's all as great to work with as him.
About Dr. Muhammad Saleem, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1396810933
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Flushing Hospital Med Center
- Flushing Hospital Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Saleem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saleem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saleem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saleem speaks Arabic, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleem.
