Overview of Dr. Muhammad Saleem, MD

Dr. Muhammad Saleem, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Saleem works at Central Pediatrics in Ocoee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.