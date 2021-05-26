Dr. Choudry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muneeb Choudry, MD
Dr. Muneeb Choudry, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Norton Cancer Institute - Audubon2355 Poplar Level Rd Ste 405, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 636-7845
- Norton Hospital
Absoluetly Wonderful!!!
- Medical Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- University Of Louisville
- George Washington School Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Choudry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choudry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choudry works at
Dr. Choudry has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choudry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Choudry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choudry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choudry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choudry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.