Dr. Munir Abid, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and United Hospital.
Allina Medical Clinic255 Smith Ave N Ste 100, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 241-5000
Allina Medical Clinic225 Smith Ave N Ste 300, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 241-5000
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- United Hospital
Doctor Abid is a keen and compassionate doctor. He listens to you and he hears you. Dr. Abid is willing to research for your wellbeing and help you get to the answers and solutions that you need to feel healthy. I saw almost a dozen doctors before I found Dr. Abid. I hadn’t felt good for 2 years and the specialists and general practitioners that I saw dismissed my aches and exhaustion. Some even accused me of being a hypochondriac or subscribe anxiety/depression meds. In my first appointment with Dr. Abid, he recognized that something was awry. We ran some tests, some more tests, and a more invasive procedure before finding the roots of the problem. He never gave up on me and I am so grateful to have him treat me. I felt better than ever from his care and I began to feel energized after an 8 hours night sleep and I hit multiple personal records in my marathon running. I recommend him to all of my friends and aquaintances.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- University Of Minnesota
- Wilson Meml Hosp
- Wilson Meml Hosp
- King Edward Med Coll
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
