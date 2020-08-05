Overview of Dr. Munir Abid, MD

Dr. Munir Abid, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and United Hospital.



Dr. Abid works at ST PAUL HEART CLINIC in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.