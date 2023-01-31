Dr. Mustafa Alnounou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alnounou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mustafa Alnounou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mustafa Alnounou, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.
Locations
-
1
Michigan Center for Breast Health2486 Nerredia St Ste A, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 720-1600
-
2
Allegiance Gastroenterology744 W Michigan Ave Ste 201, Jackson, MI 49201 Directions (517) 817-7618Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Alnounou is knowledgeable,informative. Very understanding to your concern. He took his time to help me with my health issues . I am impressed and I highly recommend him to anyone looking for a specialist .
About Dr. Mustafa Alnounou, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1235165481
Education & Certifications
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alnounou has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alnounou accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alnounou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alnounou has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastric Ulcer and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alnounou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Alnounou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alnounou.
