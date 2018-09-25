Overview of Dr. Nadeem Haque, MD

Dr. Nadeem Haque, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.