Dr. Nadia Shah, DPM
Dr. Nadia Shah, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ.
Azno Foot and Ankle Specialist172 Summerhill Rd Ste 2, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (561) 271-6593
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Dr. Nadia is the best! My first visit to her office was not only pleasurable and memorable, but the issue I came to see her for was rectified in a timely fashion. The best part was that I called her office on a Tuesday, and my appointment was scheduled for the following day! I am extremely pleased to know I've found my brand new podiatrist! I would highly recommend her for all your Podiatric needs.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1801282108
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
