Dr. Nahid Hamoui, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Irvine, CA
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nahid Hamoui, MD

Dr. Nahid Hamoui, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Hamoui works at Irvine Colorectal Surgery in Irvine, CA with other offices in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hamoui's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nahid Hamoui MD Inc.
    16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 604, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 336-8761
  2. 2
    Heather R Macdonald MD A Medical Corporation
    16305 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 160, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 557-0186
  3. 3
    Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
    17100 Euclid St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 336-8761
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 15, 2017
    I cannot say enough about how wonderful Dr. Hamoui is! When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I was nervous and scared. But, after meeting Dr. Hamoui, I knew I was in good hands, and that I had selected a caring and compassionate doctor. When she assured me that I would be ok, I knew I would be. I am now about 2 months into this journey, and Dr. Hamoui has been a blessing. She takes the initiative to call and make sure you are ok, explains everything, and has a calm and reassuring manner.
    Patti in San Clemente, CA — Jul 15, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nahid Hamoui, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1225067465
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
