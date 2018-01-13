Dr. Nam-Phuong Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nam-Phuong Nguyen, MD
Dr. Nam-Phuong Nguyen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Nemours Childrens Primary Care Oviedo7455 Pinemire Dr, Oviedo, FL 32765
First Choice Pediatrics Sanford1403 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 104, Sanford, FL 32771 Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
First Choice Pediatrics Metrowest1601 Park Center Dr Ste 6B, Orlando, FL 32835 Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pmSaturday8:15am - 12:00pm
First Choice Pediatrics Kissimmee3274 Greenwald Way N, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pmSaturday8:15am - 12:00pm
First Choice Pediatrics Semoran1651 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807
First Choice Pediatrics1975 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741
First Choice Pediatrics Alafaya1537 S Alafaya Trl, Orlando, FL 32828
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Absolutely recommend Dr. Nguyen to anyone in the Orlando area. She is kind patient and very down to earth. Although she is no longer apart of the practice we take our daughter to I will always have a great appreciation for the excellent care she provided my daughter and her understanding and kindness to us as first time parents.
About Dr. Nam-Phuong Nguyen, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Arnold Palmer Chldns Hosp|Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
Dr. Nguyen speaks Arabic and Vietnamese.
