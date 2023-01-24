Overview

Dr. Nasser Azeez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Iowa City, IA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BONE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Azeez works at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City, IA with other offices in Novi, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.