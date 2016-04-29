Overview of Dr. Natacha Padrino, MD

Dr. Natacha Padrino, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami Springs, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti.



Dr. Padrino works at Psych Solutions in Miami Springs, FL with other offices in Miami, FL and Cutler Bay, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.