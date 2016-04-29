See All Psychiatrists in Miami Springs, FL
Dr. Natacha Padrino, MD

Psychiatry
4.9 (8)
Map Pin Small Miami Springs, FL
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Natacha Padrino, MD

Dr. Natacha Padrino, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami Springs, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti.

Dr. Padrino works at Psych Solutions in Miami Springs, FL with other offices in Miami, FL and Cutler Bay, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Padrino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psychsolutions Inc.
    700 S Royal Poinciana Blvd Ste 300, Miami Springs, FL 33166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 668-9000
  2. 2
    8306 Mills Dr Pmb 197, Miami, FL 33183 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 598-5558
  3. 3
    11055 SW 186th St Ste 306, Cutler Bay, FL 33157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 224-6884
  4. 4
    Natacha Padrino MD PA
    8525 SW 92nd St Ste B8, Miami, FL 33156 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 598-5558

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 29, 2016
    Dr. Padrino was very thorough while working with my child. She is patient, kind and very good at relating with both parent and child. She is an excellent listener and has been spot on when prescribing medication. I'm so thankful we found her!
    Miami, FL — Apr 29, 2016
    About Dr. Natacha Padrino, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427237528
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natacha Padrino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padrino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Padrino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Padrino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Padrino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padrino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padrino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padrino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

