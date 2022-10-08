See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Natalio Chediak, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Natalio Chediak, MD

Dr. Natalio Chediak, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Dominica and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Chediak works at Boca Raton Sleep Disorder Center in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chediak's Office Locations

    Boca Raton Sleep Disorders Center
    660 Glades Rd Ste 220, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 750-9644

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Acute Insomnia
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Insomnia Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Primary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Natalio Chediak, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1851451256
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Dominica
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natalio Chediak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chediak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chediak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chediak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chediak works at Boca Raton Sleep Disorder Center in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Chediak’s profile.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Chediak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chediak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chediak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chediak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

