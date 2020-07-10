Overview

Dr. Natalya Urovish, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital and Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Urovish works at Maimonides Bone & and Joint Center in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Glen Cove, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.