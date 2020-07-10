Dr. Urovish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natalya Urovish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natalya Urovish, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital and Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Urovish works at
Locations
Maimonides Bone & and Joint Center6010 Bay Pkwy Fl 7, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 283-7400
GCH - Dept of Medicine101 Saint Andrews Ln, Glen Cove, NY 11542 Directions (516) 674-7325
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Needed to get injections in both wrists. The office is quiet. Waited probably 15 minutes. X-ray was done quick by a pleasant technician. No waiting time at all. Office staff is so professional and polite. Dr. Urovish is knowledgeable, experienced, caring and thoughtful. Patiently explained the procedure, answered all the questions. So thankful for how easy and painless it was. Would recommend Dr. Urovish and will visit again if needed.
About Dr. Natalya Urovish, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1023278587
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Urovish accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urovish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Urovish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urovish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urovish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urovish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.