Dr. Natarajan Elangovan, MD
Overview of Dr. Natarajan Elangovan, MD
Dr. Natarajan Elangovan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai Servs-Elmhurst Hosp
Dr. Elangovan's Office Locations
Northwell Health450 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-6279
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Went in and out of state. Always there. Thankyou.
About Dr. Natarajan Elangovan, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Servs-Elmhurst Hosp
- Govt Stanley Hosp
- Psychiatry
Dr. Elangovan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elangovan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elangovan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elangovan has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elangovan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Elangovan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elangovan.
