Dr. Natarajan Elangovan, MD

Psychiatry
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Staten Island, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Natarajan Elangovan, MD

Dr. Natarajan Elangovan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai Servs-Elmhurst Hosp

Dr. Elangovan works at Northwell Health in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Elangovan's Office Locations

    Northwell Health
    450 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 226-6279

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychoanalysis Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Sex Therapy Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Natarajan Elangovan, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1649203530
    Education & Certifications

    • Mt Sinai Servs-Elmhurst Hosp
    • Govt Stanley Hosp
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natarajan Elangovan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elangovan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elangovan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elangovan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elangovan works at Northwell Health in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Elangovan’s profile.

    Dr. Elangovan has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elangovan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Elangovan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elangovan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elangovan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elangovan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

