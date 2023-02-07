Dr. Nathan Haile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Haile, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nathan Haile, MD
Dr. Nathan Haile, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Sciences Center, San Antonio, TX and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Medical City Alliance, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake and Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Haile works at
Dr. Haile's Office Locations
Texas Orthopedic Specialists3301 Golden Triangle Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 540-4477
Texas Orthopedic Specialists10932 N Riverside Dr Ste 108, Fort Worth, TX 76244 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Texas Orthopedic Specialists2425 HIGHWAY 121, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 540-4477Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
- Medical City Alliance
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Haile after a friend who had hip replacement told me about how well he had done after his surgery. Going to see him was the best decision ever. I had suffered with knee pain for years. After X-rays, and listening to me say that I was ready to finally do something to change the situation, he said he could help me. He explained my options, and we moved forward with plans for knee replacement surgery within two weeks. Ultimately he was able to do a partial knee replacement, and I have made excellent progress. I am 6 weeks out of surgery and I feel like I will be be fishing, golfing and taking long walks very soon. I would highly recommend this fine Christian physician to anyone needing orthopedic health care. In addition, Jason, his PA is also a great asset to his practice. Both he and Dr Haile have worked with me and my wife, who luckily did not need surgery and has had success with the recommended steroid shots and physical therapy.This has been a very positive experience.
About Dr. Nathan Haile, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1225473671
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah Health Science Center
- Texas A&M Health Science Center
- University of Texas Health Sciences Center, San Antonio, TX
