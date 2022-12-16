Overview of Dr. Nathan Johnson, MD

Dr. Nathan Johnson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.



Dr. Johnson works at Ear Nose and Throat Specialty Care of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.