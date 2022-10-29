Dr. Nathan Momberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Momberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Momberger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nathan Momberger, MD
Dr. Nathan Momberger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, Lds Hospital and The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Momberger's Office Locations
The Orthopedic Specialty Clinic at TOSH5848 S Fashion Blvd Ste 110, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (801) 314-4005Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta View Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Lds Hospital
- The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Select Med
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had a total hip replacement and was back at the gym 2 weeks later. Ran a 5k 6 months later and a half-marathon 8 months after surgery. I still can believe I had the surgery because I feel so great. Living as though it was never done. Dr. Mommberger is truly gifted.
About Dr. Nathan Momberger, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467486795
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Momberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Momberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Momberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Momberger has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Momberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Momberger speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Momberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Momberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Momberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Momberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.