Dr. Nathan Radcliffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radcliffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Radcliffe, MD
Overview of Dr. Nathan Radcliffe, MD
Dr. Nathan Radcliffe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.
Dr. Radcliffe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Radcliffe's Office Locations
-
1
New York Eye Surgery Associates PC1101 Pelham Pkwy N, Bronx, NY 10469 Directions (718) 519-1000
-
2
Tribeca Retina Specialist PC77 WORTH ST, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 966-3901Friday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Choices Women's Medical Center Inc.14732 JAMAICA AVE, Jamaica, NY 11435 Directions (718) 206-2002
-
4
City Pro Group Inc329 E 149th St, Bronx, NY 10451 Directions (201) 925-0476
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Radcliffe?
Dr. Radcliffe is an amazing doctor. If I had a friend or relative with Glaucoma as I do, I would immediately send them to Dr. Radcliffe. It is rare to find a doctor with his skill, care and patience. This is coming from someone who has seen many Glaucoma doctors. He has brought my 30+ pressure levels under full control. I fully trust his decisions regarding the health of my eyes. He is experienced with all forms of surgery so will recommend the best options for you. I can't recommend him more.
About Dr. Nathan Radcliffe, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1124229810
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Radcliffe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Radcliffe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Radcliffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Radcliffe works at
Dr. Radcliffe has seen patients for Glaucoma, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Radcliffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Radcliffe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radcliffe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Radcliffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Radcliffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.