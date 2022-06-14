Dr. Nathaniel Lowen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathaniel Lowen, MD
Overview of Dr. Nathaniel Lowen, MD
Dr. Nathaniel Lowen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Delray Medical Center and Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Lowen's Office Locations
Florida Back Institute1905 Clint Moore Rd Ste 309, Boca Raton, FL 33496 Directions (561) 988-8988
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I pulled my back out in a horrific way whereby I was immobile. Dr. lowen was excellent at helping my situation without being too aggressive or too conservative. He was perfect came up with a plan, his entire office of staff were so comforting and professional
About Dr. Nathaniel Lowen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lowen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lowen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowen has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowen.
