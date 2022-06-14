See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Nathaniel Lowen, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.1 (27)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nathaniel Lowen, MD

Dr. Nathaniel Lowen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Delray Medical Center and Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Lowen works at Florida Back Institute in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lowen's Office Locations

    Florida Back Institute
    Florida Back Institute
1905 Clint Moore Rd Ste 309, Boca Raton, FL 33496
(561) 988-8988

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Delray Medical Center
  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jun 14, 2022
    Lisa — Jun 14, 2022
    About Dr. Nathaniel Lowen, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295921054
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathaniel Lowen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lowen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lowen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lowen works at Florida Back Institute in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lowen’s profile.

    Dr. Lowen has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

