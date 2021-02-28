Dr. Navrose Grewal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grewal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navrose Grewal, MD
Overview of Dr. Navrose Grewal, MD
Dr. Navrose Grewal, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, PIH Health Downey Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Grewal's Office Locations
Pacific Heart & Lung3650 South St Ste 206, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 531-0019
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent diagnostician and surgeon! He quickly diagnosed my condition and again moved quickly to save my life (I had a S.C.A.D.) Very bright and skilled.
About Dr. Navrose Grewal, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
