Dr. Neal Goldberg, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (49)
Map Pin Small Dobbs Ferry, NY
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Neal Goldberg, MD

Dr. Neal Goldberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dobbs Ferry, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.

Dr. Goldberg works at Neal D. Goldberg, MD, PC in Dobbs Ferry, NY with other offices in Scarsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction and Liposuction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goldberg's Office Locations

    St. Johns Riverside Hospital Dobbs Ferry
    128 Ashford Ave, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 722-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Neal D. Goldberg, MD, PC
    495 Central Park Ave Ste 305B, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 722-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint John's Riverside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Skin Cancer

Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 29, 2022
    Not only did Dr. Goldberg explain what he was going to do, but also his office staff couldn't have been more helpful. That is definitely a plus!
    Jim G. — Oct 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Neal Goldberg, MD
    About Dr. Neal Goldberg, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740277144
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neal Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldberg has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction and Liposuction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

