Dr. Neema Malhotra, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Neema Malhotra, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They completed their residency with Metropolitan Hospital
Dr. Malhotra works at
Neema Malhotra, M.D.2730 Union Ave # B, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 684-8600
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Was able to get prompt and proactive help from Dr Malhotra's office to get my paperwork prepared so I could send them out as soon as possible. Very appreciative that they took extra time out to help clarify related to the forms in my case. I would go again.
- Pediatrics
- English, Filipino, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1922061183
- Metropolitan Hospital
- Delhi University
Dr. Malhotra works at
Dr. Malhotra speaks Filipino, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Malhotra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhotra.
