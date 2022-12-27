Overview

Dr. Neeta Bavikati, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M Univ. College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Bavikati works at Beacon Cardiology, Frisco, TX in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Shortness of Breath, Wheezing and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.