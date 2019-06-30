Dr. Ferrara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neil Ferrara, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Ferrara, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine|Stony Brook University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Ferrara works at
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties at Woodbury415 Crossways Park Dr, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 684-9229
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Neil Ferrara, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nassau County Med Center
- Nassau Co Med Ctr, Gastroenterology Winthrop-University Hosp, Internal Medicine|Winthrop University Hospital
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine|Stony Brook University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferrara accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Ferrara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferrara has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferrara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrara. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrara.
