Overview

Dr. Neil Ferrara, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine|Stony Brook University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Ferrara works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties at Woodbury in Woodbury, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.