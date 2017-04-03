Overview of Dr. Neil Lava, MD

Dr. Neil Lava, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Lava works at Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.