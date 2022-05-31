See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Nelson Soohoo, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nelson Soohoo, MD

Dr. Nelson Soohoo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with Emory University School Of Med

Dr. Soohoo works at UCLA Orthopaedic Surgery in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Tibia and Fibula Fractures and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Soohoo's Office Locations

    UCLA Medical Center
    100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 755, Los Angeles, CA 90024
    Renee Meyer Luskin Children's Clinic
    1250 16th St Ste 2100, Santa Monica, CA 90404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Joint Pain

  Bunion
  Gout
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 31, 2022
    I saw doctor Soohoo because I had years of foot pain. I had gone to a podiatrist and a physical therapist, but they could not help me. The physical therapist had another patient who had seen Dr. Soohoo with great results. Dr. Soohoo performed a surgery that transferred a tendon that was completely torn. The surgery was intense and complicated, and the recovery was fairly long, but the results have been incredible! I can walk, exercise and live a normal life without pain. I am thrilled and would do it again in a heartbeat knowing the end results were so amazing.
    About Dr. Nelson Soohoo, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1568560258
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University School Of Med
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nelson Soohoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soohoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soohoo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soohoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soohoo has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Tibia and Fibula Fractures and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soohoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Soohoo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soohoo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soohoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soohoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

