Dr. Nhu Bruce, MD

Vascular Neurology
3.2 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nhu Bruce, MD

Dr. Nhu Bruce, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of California

Dr. Bruce works at Houston Methodist Urology Associates in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bruce's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
    17201 Interstate 45 S, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 270-2000
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Houston Methodist Specialty Physician Group at The Woodlands - Neurology
    17183 Interstate 45 S Ste 690, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 270-3900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nhu Bruce, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    • English
    • 1609922210
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California
    • University of Colorado
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nhu Bruce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bruce has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bruce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bruce works at Houston Methodist Urology Associates in Shenandoah, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bruce’s profile.

    Dr. Bruce has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruce. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruce.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

