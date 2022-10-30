Overview of Dr. Nhu Bruce, MD

Dr. Nhu Bruce, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of California



Dr. Bruce works at Houston Methodist Urology Associates in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.