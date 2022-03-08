Dr. Nicholas Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nicholas Martinez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.
Gastroenterology Clinic of San Antonio, PA8550 Datapoint Dr Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 615-8308Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
When I first met him I felt very much at ease and knew I could trust him to do what was best for me, he is very friendly and charismatic
About Dr. Nicholas Martinez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Constipation, Dysphagia and Peptic Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martinez speaks Arabic and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
