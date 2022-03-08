Overview

Dr. Nicholas Martinez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Martinez works at Gastroenterology Clinic Of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Dysphagia and Peptic Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.