Dr. Nicholas Newsum, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5.0 (116)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Newsum, MD

Dr. Nicholas Newsum, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine|University Of Toledo College of Medicine (Formerly McO) and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration, Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Newsum works at MDVIP - Lakeland, Florida in Lakeland, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL and Celebration, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Newsum's Office Locations

    Lakeland Regional Health
    1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 680-7486
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    J. Matthew Knight M D P A
    801 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 316-7117
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Celebration Office
    400 Celebration Pl Ste 280A, Celebration, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 841-2100
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Celebration
  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 116 ratings
    Patient Ratings (116)
    5 Star
    (116)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 23, 2022
    I seen Dr Newsum in September for wrist surgery. He came in to see me before and after surgery and took time to explain again the procedure that was being done. Two weeks after surgery went back he removed my cast and stitches and once again took the time with me. Dr Newsum put me at ease took his time eith me and never rushed me out to get to his next patient. Would highly recommend him and his staff for anyone needing surgery.
    Susan Heaxt — Nov 23, 2022
    About Dr. Nicholas Newsum, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619260486
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush University Medical Center|Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Ill.
    • University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
    • University Of Toledo College Of Medicine|University Of Toledo College of Medicine (Formerly McO)
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
