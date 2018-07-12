Dr. Nicholas Triantafillou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Triantafillou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Triantafillou, MD
Dr. Nicholas Triantafillou, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from National and Kapodistrian University Of Athens and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Queens Endoscopy ASC17660 UNION TPKE, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Directions (718) 425-3300Monday6:00am - 5:00pmTuesday6:00am - 5:00pmWednesday6:00am - 5:00pmThursday6:00am - 5:00pmFriday6:00am - 5:00pmSaturday6:00am - 3:00pmSunday6:00am - 3:00pm
- 2 21305 39th Ave, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 425-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely knowledgeable gastroenterologist. Very professional. Answered all my questions. I would definitely recommend this doctor. I'm 100% better because of him!!!
About Dr. Nicholas Triantafillou, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1144212853
Education & Certifications
- National and Kapodistrian University Of Athens
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Triantafillou has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Triantafillou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Triantafillou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Triantafillou has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Gastritis and Indigestion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Triantafillou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Triantafillou speaks Greek.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Triantafillou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Triantafillou.
