Overview

Dr. Nicholas Triantafillou, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from National and Kapodistrian University Of Athens and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Triantafillou works at NICHOLAS TRIANTAFILLOU MD PC in Fresh Meadows, NY with other offices in Bayside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Gastritis and Indigestion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.