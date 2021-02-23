Overview

Dr. Nickolaos Michelakis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Michelakis works at NYU Langone Nephrology Associates - Bethpage and Mineola in Bethpage, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.