Overview of Dr. Nickul Jain, MD

Dr. Nickul Jain, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA.



Dr. Jain works at DISC Sports and Spine Center., Newport Beach, CA in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.