Dr. Nicolas Zea, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicolas Zea, MD
Dr. Nicolas Zea, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX.
Dr. Zea works at
Dr. Zea's Office Locations
Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons1010 W 40TH ST, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 459-8753Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons - Georgetown3201 S Austin Ave Ste 255, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (512) 501-4287
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zea is a true professional. He is thoughtful, and thorough. Checks and rechecks to make sure his procedures are a complete fix. I would trust his recommendations as I have found they are well thought out and allow for the best outcome possible.
About Dr. Nicolas Zea, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1083855050
Education & Certifications
- University of New Orleans
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zea has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zea has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zea speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.