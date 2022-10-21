Dr. Nicole Gentile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gentile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicole Gentile, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicole Gentile, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Barrington, IL.
Dr. Gentile works at
Locations
GI Partners of Illinois, LLC formerly Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine Specialists, S.C.22285 N Pepper Rd Ste 311, Lake Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 382-4410Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 2650 Ridge Ave Rm G221, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-1258
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My family doctor referred me to Dr. Gentile this year. The procedure was on time and all went well. Everything was explained to me, before and afterwards. My nurses Molly and Ashley were fantastic! I have very small veins, but she found a good one in my hand, with no bruising. Great job!
About Dr. Nicole Gentile, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1417241944
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gentile has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gentile accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gentile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gentile works at
Dr. Gentile has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gentile on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gentile. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gentile.
