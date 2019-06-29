Overview of Dr. Nigam Parikh, MD

Dr. Nigam Parikh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Parikh works at Medical Associates of Tamarac in Tamarac, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.