Dr. Nimer Mian, DO

Neurology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nimer Mian, DO

Dr. Nimer Mian, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Mian works at Mian Neurology in Somerville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bilal A Mian MD
    310 E Main St, Somerville, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 466-0052

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebrovascular Disease
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
ImPACT Testing
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease
Bell's Palsy
Brain Injury
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Meningiomas
Meningitis
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Conduction Studies
Optic Neuritis
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Tension Headache
Tic Disorders
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 26, 2019
    Excellent doctor with excellent bedside manner. Extremely knowledgable in science and medicine. His treatment improved the quality of my life enourmously.
    Jonathan M Stein — Jul 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518084631
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor|University of Michigan Hospitals
    Residency
    • Univeristiy of Med./Dent. of NJ|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Internship
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nimer Mian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

