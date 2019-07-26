Overview of Dr. Nimer Mian, DO

Dr. Nimer Mian, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Mian works at Mian Neurology in Somerville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.