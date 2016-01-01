Overview of Dr. Nirav Patel, DO

Dr. Nirav Patel, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Nirav Patel, DO in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.