Dr. Nisha Chand, MD
Overview
Dr. Nisha Chand, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chantilly, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Locations
Gastro Health - Chantilly3914 Centreville Rd Ste 350, Chantilly, VA 20151 Directions (703) 956-6836Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Sterling Endoscopy Center LLC46169 Westlake Dr Ste 200, Sterling, VA 20165 Directions (571) 464-5050
Dulles Health LLC4080 Lafayette Center Dr Ste 110, Chantilly, VA 20151 Directions (703) 262-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- One Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Chand is always very concerning, I like her because she takes the time to listen to you.
About Dr. Nisha Chand, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1912938762
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chand has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chand speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chand.
