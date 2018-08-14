See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Plano, TX
Dr. Nisha Jain, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
2.8 (51)
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nisha Jain, MD

Dr. Nisha Jain, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Jain works at Center For Pain Relief and Rehabilitation in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jain's Office Locations

    7504 San Jacinto Pl, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 769-7246
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
  • Medical City Plano
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Fibromyalgia
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Fibromyalgia
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (28)
    Aug 14, 2018
    I love Dr. Jain she was understanding and compassionate. Her bedside manners are unmatched and what matters the most my pain is under control. Absolute 5 stars wish I could give her 10 :) Sandy
    Sandy in Frisco, NJ — Aug 14, 2018
    About Dr. Nisha Jain, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1881875862
    Education & Certifications

    • Atlantic City Med Center
    • Temple University Hospital
    • Aria Health - Frankford Campus
    • LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
    • Delhi
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
