Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nisha Jain, MD
Overview of Dr. Nisha Jain, MD
Dr. Nisha Jain, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Jain works at
Dr. Jain's Office Locations
Main Office7504 San Jacinto Pl, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 769-7246Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Jain she was understanding and compassionate. Her bedside manners are unmatched and what matters the most my pain is under control. Absolute 5 stars wish I could give her 10 :) Sandy
About Dr. Nisha Jain, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1881875862
Education & Certifications
- Atlantic City Med Center
- Temple University Hospital
- Aria Health - Frankford Campus
- LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
- Delhi
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
