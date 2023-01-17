Overview of Dr. Nishin Tambay, MD

Dr. Nishin Tambay, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from BJ Medical School and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Tambay works at Orthopaedic Associates of West Florida OAWF in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Trinity, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.