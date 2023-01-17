Dr. Nishin Tambay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tambay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nishin Tambay, MD
Overview of Dr. Nishin Tambay, MD
Dr. Nishin Tambay, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from BJ Medical School and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Tambay's Office Locations
Clearwater430 Morton Plant St Ste 301, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 461-6026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Countryside2414 Enterprise Rd, Clearwater, FL 33763 Directions (727) 461-6026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Trinity2044 Trinity Oaks Blvd Ste 110, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 461-6026Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nishin Tambay, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1417096165
Education & Certifications
- Alabama Orthopedics and Spine Center, Acgme Accredited Fellowship In Interventional Spine and Pain Management
- Rush Presbyterian, St. Luke's Medical Center, Physician Medicine and Rehabilitation
- Sassoon General Hospital
- BJ Medical School
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Tambay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tambay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tambay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tambay has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tambay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Tambay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tambay.
