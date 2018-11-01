Dr. Nita Rastogi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rastogi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nita Rastogi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nita Rastogi, MD
Dr. Nita Rastogi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg and WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Rastogi's Office Locations
Nita Rastogi Family Internal Medicine4701 Devonshire Rd Ste 102, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (717) 540-1920
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Harrisburg
- WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Everything about Dr. Rastogi is great!!! I have been a patient for years and would recommend her to anyone. Thank you for all you do.
About Dr. Nita Rastogi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1306827092
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rastogi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rastogi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rastogi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rastogi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rastogi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rastogi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.