Overview of Dr. Nita Rastogi, MD

Dr. Nita Rastogi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg and WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Rastogi works at Family Internal Medicine in Harrisburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.