Dr. Noha Salem, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Noha Salem, MD

Dr. Noha Salem, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Texas Children's Hospital.

Dr. Salem works at Texas Childrens Ped Association Memorial in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Salem's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Children's Pediatrics Memorial
    920 Frostwood Dr Ste 600, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 467-4434
  2. 2
    Houston Office
    12606 West Houston Center Blvd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 589-9700
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    8:30am - 10:30am
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cough
Fever
Ear Ache
Cough
Fever
Ear Ache

Treatment frequency



Cough Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Black Eye
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bunion
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Warts
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rash
Ringworm
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Walking
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 31, 2017
    Dr. Salem is an exceptional pediatrician she has been in our family for almost 24 years. Shes the best of the best!
    The Wilsons in Humble — Dec 31, 2017
    About Dr. Noha Salem, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689676124
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Noha Salem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salem works at Texas Childrens Ped Association Memorial in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Salem’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Salem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

