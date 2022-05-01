Dr. Nouzhan Sehati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sehati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nouzhan Sehati, MD
Overview of Dr. Nouzhan Sehati, MD
Dr. Nouzhan Sehati, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of California San Francisco|University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Sehati works at
Dr. Sehati's Office Locations
-
1
Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center501 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 847-3447TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center - Burbank550 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 847-4815
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sehati?
Had spine surgery. He’s a great doctor. I went in for cervical spinal stenosis and I had spine fusion.
About Dr. Nouzhan Sehati, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1245396803
Education & Certifications
- University Of Los Angeles Medical Center
- UCLA Medical Center
- University Of California San Francisco|University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sehati has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sehati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sehati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sehati works at
Dr. Sehati has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sehati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sehati speaks Persian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sehati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sehati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sehati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sehati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.