Overview of Dr. Nouzhan Sehati, MD

Dr. Nouzhan Sehati, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of California San Francisco|University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Sehati works at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.