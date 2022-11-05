See All Plastic Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Olivia Ho, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Jacksonville, FL
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Olivia Ho, MD

Dr. Olivia Ho, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. 

Dr. Ho works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ho's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Surgery
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 914-7622
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reconstruction
Bedsores
Breast Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Bedsores
Breast Reduction

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 05, 2022
I had Dr. Ho as my surgeon a few months ago and my results turned out as well as I could have asked for. I am impressed with her surgical technique.
— Nov 05, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Olivia Ho, MD
About Dr. Olivia Ho, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1962819243
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Olivia Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ho has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ho works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ho’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

