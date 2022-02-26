Overview of Dr. Omar Ali, MD

Dr. Omar Ali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dearborn, MI.



Dr. Ali works at Ark. Cardiovascular & Arrhythmia Center Plc. in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI and Wayne, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Hypotension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.