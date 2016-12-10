Dr. Damas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oriana Damas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Oriana Damas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Damas works at
Locations
University of Miami Hospital and Clinics1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-8644Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
UHealth Sports Medicine5555 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 4, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Damas for almost two years. She goes the extra when trying to deal with my Cohn's disease ( short gut). Responds to my emails very quickly. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Oriana Damas, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Damas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Damas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Damas works at
Dr. Damas has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Damas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Damas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Damas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Damas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.